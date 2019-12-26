CM Usman Buzdar issues strong protest on Indian cross border violations

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned continued violations of line of control (LOC) by the Indian army on Thursday, ARY News reported.

CM Usman Buzdar paid rich tribute to the Pakistan army for giving a befitting reply to the enemy.

Read More: Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Indian ceasefire violations along LoC

In a statement, the chief minister said that the Pakistan army has given a strong reply to the enemy by sending Indian army men to hell.

He also paid tributes to the martyred army jawans and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He said that martyred army jawans are our heroes and national pride.

Read More: Quaid’s two-nation theory more acknowledged reality today: COAS Bajwa

The nation is proud of its martyrs, he added. The armed forces of Pakistan are ever-ready for the defence of the country and nation is firmly standing with them, he added.

Comments

comments