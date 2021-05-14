Usman Buzdar orders strict implementation of SOPs on Eid holidays

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar while ordering strict implementation of SOPs on Eid holidays said that strict adherence to the health-related guidelines can prevent COVID-19, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in his statement regarding the coronavirus situation said that nation’s cooperation in eliminating the coronavirus infection is of great importance.

He said that violation of SOPs on Eidul Fitr will not be tolerated and one has to learn to live with corona by taking precautionary measures.

Buzdar while ordering strict implementation of SOPs said that security and safety lie in taking precaution, SOPs will be ensured through administrative measures.

He said that measures and guidelines should be implemented in all cases, there is no scope for negligence in the implementation of government measures.

It may be noted Pakistan has reported 2,517 new coronavirus cases across the country over the last 24 hours, pushing the national tally of confirmed infections to 873,220.

