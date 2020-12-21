Punjab CM Usman Buzdar tests positive for COVID-19

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, ARY News reported.

Sources said that Usman Buzdar had undergone a test for COVID-19 and the results came out positive today. He has quarantined himself at home after testing positive for the infection.

Read More: NCOC chief Asad Umar tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier on December 18, Federal Minister for Planning and National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Confirming the news through his Twitter handle, Asad Umar had said that he had tested positive for the COVID-19. He has quarantined himself at home after testing positive for the infection.

Comments

comments