Usman Dar calls for collective efforts against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs and focal person on coronavirus tiger relief force Usman Dar on Friday invited opposition parties to join hands in fight against coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad here today, Usman Dar said that almost one million youngsters had thus far registered through the citizen’s portal application and other means in the coronavirus relief tiger force.

He said the tiger force is not a party, but a relief force, which will work across the country to provide relief to the people during lockdown. “The Tiger Force has been handed over to the Sindh province too.”

The SAPM said no any T-shirts were printed for the force and added that force will be given identification via electronic QR Code.

Read more: In video message, PM urges health workers to join tiger force to wage ‘jihad’ against…

The adviser on youth affairs said that the volunteer force will be on the ground, working in a short while and would be undertaking great responsibilities in tumultuous times. “PM Khan will soon address the Tiger Force.

Mr. Dar said the relief goods and monetary support is being disbursed to the deserving through a transparent mechanism.

In light of interest evinced by youth to register themselves for the Corona Relief Tiger Force, Prime Minister Imran Khan had extended the deadline for registration of the volunteer force by five days, which ended on April 15.

Comments

comments