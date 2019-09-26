KARACHI: The father of Usman, an 11 years old student who had died after being drowned in his school’s swimming pool, still awaits justice after a month of his son’s tragic demise.

While speaking to ARY News, Zeeshan, the father of the deceased kid, complained about the inaction of the government, civil society and other concerned authorities in the case.

حبیب پبلک اسکول انتظامیہ کی بے حسی نے والدین کا غم بڑھا دیا حبیب پبلک اسکول انتظامیہ کی بے حسی نے والدین کا غم بڑھا دیا — کراچی کے اسکول کے پول میں ڈوبنے والے بچے عثمان کے والدین انصاف کے منتظر — ایک ماہ بعد بھی تحقیقات میں کوئی پیش رفت نہیں ہوئی — مقدمے میں نامزد پرنسل ضمانت پر — سی سی ٹی وی اب تک سامنے نہ آسکی#ARYNews #BakhabarSavera Posted by ARY News on Thursday, September 26, 2019

“We parents should be told as what had exactly happened to our child, as the school administration had informed nothing, and neither were we contacted [by them]” he said.

Zeeshan continued that so far the school administration has not shared any evidence or the CCTV footage of the incident site, thus “I can say that my kid was murdered, otherwise, show us some of the proofs.”

Instead of fighting the legal battle, Zeeshan said, if the school administration had cooperated with us a bit, then I would not have to sit here [on media]” to get the justice.

He said the school administration was putting all efforts to legally win this case, and trying to portray Usman’s death as an accident.

The school administration claimed that all CCTV cameras installed on the site of the incident were out of order, as per Usman’s father. He further told that the principal of the alleged school was nominated in the First Information Report (FIR) of the case, yet she was performing duties at the school in question.

On Aug 27, Usman, a Grade 6 student, had mysteriously drowned in the swimming pool of private school’s campus situated in PIDC area of Karachi. Following the incident, the student was immediately shifted to South City Hospital, where he was declared dead.

