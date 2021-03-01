Court acquits Uzair Baloch in Baghdadi PS attack case

KARACHI: Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge South on Monday acquitted kingpin of the infamous Lyari gang war Uzair Baloch in Baghdadi police station attack case over lack of evidence, ARY News reported.

Uzair was booked in Baghdadi PS attack case in 2012.

At the outset of the hearing, the police apprised the court that the police station was attacked on the behest of Uzair Baloch in 2012. Upon being asked by the court, that how come the police came to conclusion that Uzair was the mastermind of the attack, the police said residents of the area confirmed.

Was any of the residents made a witness in the case by the police? the judge asked and the police replied, “No one was made a witness in the case.”

Later, the court acquitted Uzair Baloch in the case.

Uzair Baloch is facing more than 52 cases and so far acquitted in 10 cases by the court. He has been accused of committing 198 murders during the Lyari gang war.

Baloch had been arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016.

In April 2017, his custody was handed over to the Pakistan Army after he was accused of espionage. The Army handed him over to the police on April 6, 2020, after three years.

