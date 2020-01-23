LAHORE: Chairman Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Umar Tanveer Butt has said on Thursday that flour bags were delivered to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Uzma Bukhari’s doorstep on her demand, ARY News reported.

Talking in ARY News’ programme Bakhabar Savera, Umar Tanveer Butt said the PML-N lawmaker was complaining against non-availability of flour despite sending her cook from last three days.

He ruled out any shortage of flour in the province and said rate of Aata Chakki flour will also be controlled.

On the other hand, furious Uzma Bukhari question that why the flour was being sold at trucks, if there was no crisis?

Read more: Truck loaded with flour sacks sent to Uzma Bukhari’s house

She said drama was created by the Punjab government by offloading sacks of flour from a truck outside her house. She said the common people is finding really hard to earn meal twice a day.

Yesterday, the Punjab government had sent a truck loaded with flour bags to Uzma Bukhari’s home.

Earlier, Punjab’s Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry had ruled out impression of any shortage of wheat flour in the province.

“There is no flour crisis in the province”, Samiullah Chaudhry had said while talking in ARY News programme Bakhabar Savera.

