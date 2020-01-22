Truck loaded with flour sacks sent to Uzma Bukhari’s house

LAHORE: Acting on the complaints of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Uzma Bukhari, the Punjab government has on Wednesday sent a truck loaded with flour bags to her home.

Miss Bukhari in a talk show had complained that she was unable to find flour despite search in Lahore on the government rates.

The workers of the Punjab Food Authority offloaded forty sacks of flour outside her house on the directions of the higher authorities.

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Chairman Umar Tanveer said that the flour is available in the province, but no one is there to buy. Uzma Bukhari said she had been sending her cook for three days to buy flour but could not get it at Rs 790 per 20 kilograms, Mr. Umar added.

Yesterday, Punjab’s Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry had ruled out impression of any shortage of wheat flour in the province.

“There is no flour crisis in the province”, Samiullah Chaudhry had said while talking in ARY News programme Bakhabar Savera.

Punjab’s food minister challenged that if anyone was having doubts about shortage of flour in Punjab, he can show the wheat stock in the godowns of the provincial government.

