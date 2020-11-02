PML-N’s Uzma Bukhari terms Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama ‘martyrs’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari on Monday termed Indian soldiers killed in the 2019 Pulwama incident as “martyrs”, ARY News reported.

“40 Indian soldiers were martyred in 2019 Pulwama incident,” Bukhari was quoted as saying in a video making rounds on social media.

ملکہ جذبات https://t.co/NDusieE9Ro — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 2, 2020

Commenting over the remarks of the PML-N leader, analyst Aijaz Awan slammed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders for targeting national institutions and giving such ‘useless’ statements.

The Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019 had killed 44 Indian paramilitary forces.

Uzma Zahid Bukhari is a senior politician who was a Member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, from 2002 to May 2018.

Read More: PMLN’s Uzma Bukhari reveals remedy to Nawaz Sharif’s critical health

She was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab as a candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on a reserved seat for women in 2002 and 2008 Pakistani general elections.

In February 2013, she joined Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N).

Read More: ‘Nawaz is a RAW agent,’ old video of PML-N’s Uzma Bukhari goes viral

She was re-elected to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab as a candidate of PML-N on a reserved seat for women in the 2013 Pakistani general election.

Comments

comments