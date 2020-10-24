Uzma Bukhari takes ‘security control’ of Maryam Nawaz’s room

QUETTA: In the backdrop of the Karachi incident, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has beefed up the security of its leader Maryam Nawaz, ARY News reported.

According to the details, PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari has taken the “security control” of Maryam Nawaz’s room at a hotel in Quetta.

Talking to journalists, Uzma Bukhari said that they all are at high-alert and vigilant. Showing the room where Maryam Nawaz will stay, she said that its lock was very solid and hoped that it will remain safe for this time and the IG police would also not go on leave.

The PML-N leader said that they are fully prepared to thwart any ‘misadventure’.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz had departed for Quetta from Lahore to participate in the upcoming rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Quetta on October 25 (tomorrow).

Prior to departing for Quetta, Maryam Nawaz had paid a visit to the grave of her mother and later left for the Lahore airport from her Jati Umra residence. The PML-N delegation comprising Captain (Retd) Safdar, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahid Khaqan Uzma Bukhari, Zeeshan Malik, Pervaiz Rasheed and others had also been accompanying Maryam Nawaz during her Quetta visit.

