PDM rally: PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz departs for Quetta

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has departed for Quetta from Lahore to participate in the upcoming rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Quetta on October 25 (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Saturday.

Prior to departing for Quetta, Maryam Nawaz paid a visit to the grave of her mother and later left for the Lahore airport from her Jati Umra residence. The PML-N delegation comprising Captain (Retd) Safdar, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahid Khaqan Uzma Bukhari, Zeeshan Malik, Pervaiz Rasheed and others was also accompanying Maryam Nawaz during her Quetta visit.

While talking to journalists, Maryam Nawaz said that Mian Nawaz Sharif will also address the PDM’s rally to be held at Quetta’s Ayub Stadium. She alleged the government has started targeting Nawaz Sharif and claimed that nationals have started participating in the opposition’s movement.

She claimed that there was no need to hold an inquiry into the Karachi incident, however, the Sindh government has the right to investigate the issue.

The Balochistan government deployed more than 4,000 security officials from police, Frontier Corps (FC) and other forces for the upcoming rally of the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), to be held at Quetta’s Ayub Stadium.

Banners and flags of different political parties have been posed on major roads and streets across the city. Moreover, Mahmood Achakzai, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch and Akhtar Mengal have arrived in Quetta today, whereas, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman already reached Balochistan’s Kalat district yesterday while he will arrive in Quetta in the evening today.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will reach Quetta on Sunday via a special flight from Gilgit, otherwise, he will address the rally via video link. It emerged that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is also likely to address the rally’s participants from London via video link.

