‘PDM should postpone rally after issuance of security alert by NACTA’

QUETTA: Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani has asked the leadership of opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), to postpone its rally in Quetta following the issuance of security alert by National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

Liaquat Shahwani told journalists that PDM is going to organise a public gathering in Quetta which was previously postponed twice by the opposition alliance. “We, on behalf of the Balochistan government, had announced earlier for not having any reservations for the organisation of a public gathering by PDM.”

He said that after the issuance of a security alert by NACTA, the provincial government is now considering the matter in a serious manner.

“We have raised 28 points regarding the upcoming rally. The government will provide bullet-proof vehicles to PDM leaders. However, the responsibility of PDM leadership has also increased now.”

The spokesperson said that many untoward incidents had taken place in past including terrorist attack on the chief minister. He demanded PDM leadership to postpone the rally after the issuance of the security alert by NACTA.

Liaquat Shahwani added that many citizens could also contract novel coronavirus as 70 per cent of the rally’s participants will arrive in Balochistan from other provinces.

Earlier on Thursday, NACTA had warned that outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan is planning attacks on political and religious leaderships across Quetta and Peshawar in the near future.

The alert comes on the eve of Pakistan Democratic Movement gatherings scheduled in the many cities including, Quetta and Peshawar, wherein NACTA has warned the possible attacks coordinated by TTP could target high-profile persons from religious and political parties.

The authority had alerted the relevant law enforcement agencies that the recent evidence collected from Qamar Din Karen in its raid on October 21 found the explosives and devices planned to be used in the said possible attacks.

NACTA had, thus, suggested LEAs in its letter today to heighten the security provided to the leadership of religious and political parties.

It had also been notified the chief secretaries of all the provinces, including those of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. It may be noted that NACTA implied Indian recent propaganda hints at the same possible attacks, it fears are planned by TTP in the near future.

