Vaccination campaign against fatal diseases begins in KP

PESHAWAR: A two-week vaccination campaign against fatal diseases began in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including the tribal districts, from Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Director Doctor Saleem said that the vaccination drive will continue till September 22 in Peshawar. He said that the campaign will begin in Kurram and Orakzai agency by September 14.

He said that children across the province will be vaccinated against measles, hepatitis, pneumonia, tuberculosis, polio and other fatal diseases during the campaign.

The doctor urged the parents to actively participate in the vaccination process and save their children from the fatal diseases.

Earlier on August 25, PM’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta had said that an anti-polio campaign would kick off in 26 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, he had urged parents to have their children immunised against polio during the drive. Mr Atta had said two drops of the oral polio vaccine was the only way to prevent the crippling disease.

