Vaccination centres to remain open across country after Iftar

ISLAMABAD: In order to provide more facilities to the citizens willing to get vaccinated against coronavirus, the federal government on Wednesday announced that coronavirus vaccination centres will operate in two shifts during the holy month of Ramzan.

According to details, the vaccination centres will operate in two shifts and continue providing services after Iftar.

Islamabad

The first shift will operate from 12:00 pm to 4pm and the second one from 8:00 pm till 12:00 am

Punjab

According to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, the COVID-19 vaccination centres will be operated in two shifts across the province amid the month of fasting.

Read more: Govt extends Covid vaccination centres’ hours

The first shift at coronavirus vaccination centres in Punjab will begin from 10 am to 4 pm and the second from 9 pm to 1 am.

Sindh

According to Sindh health department, the Covid- vaccination centres will operate from 9:00 am till 1:00 pm in the first shift. The second shift of vaccination centres will operate from 8:30 pm till 12:00 am.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The first shift at coronavirus vaccination centres in KP will begin from 10am to 2pm and the second from 10 pm to 1 am.

Balochistan, Azad Kashmir

The first shift would run from 9 am to 1 pm and the second one from 8 pm to 12 am, according to a notification.

Read More: Pakistan registers highest COVID death toll in a single day since June last year

Gilgit Baltistan

According to a notification issued by the Gilgit Baltistan government, the vaccination centres will operate from 10:am to 2:00 pm during the first shift. The second shift will start after Iftar and the timings are 9:00 pm till 12:00 am.

Pakistan registers highest COVID death toll

Pakistan reported 135 deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday, making it the country’s highest death toll since June 29 last year.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 135 more lives, taking the overall death toll to 15,754.

During the period, 4,681 fresh infections were reported from across the country.

Comments

comments