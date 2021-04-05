NCOC to begin vaccine at home service for elderly people, sources confirm

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided on Monday to administer Covid-19 jabs to elderly people aged 80 and above at their homes after the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) approved of these recommendations, ARY News reported.

According to the official sources privy to the details, the government decision came after NCOC huddle gave go-ahead to the recommendations put forward by the huddle and has thus directed all the provinces to begin vaccination drive at home for the elderly who cannot wait at designated centers.

The local health authorities will be responsible to facilitate the home vaccine drive, sources confirmed, as the people will reach out to local officials to get themselves registered.

The NCOC’s decision comes in a bid to encourage the elderly to take the jabs readily without hassle while about a million people have been already vaccinated against the global pandemic to develop immunity against it.

Separately to report today,

Nearly a million people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country, NCOC said.

According to the data shared by the NCOC, a total of 936,383 people have so far been vaccinated in the country.

“In the past week, 265,831 people received the anti-COVID jabs,” the command centre said adding that elderly people aged above 65-year-old could now avail the walk-in facility.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday also briefed World Health Organisation (WHO) Pakistan head Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala about ongoing COVID vaccination in the country.

