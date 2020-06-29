Valiant policeman recounts how he eliminated Pakistan Stock Exchange attackers

KARACHI: A policeman, deployed at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building, fought bravely with terrorists and killed two attackers who tried to throw a hand grenade and enter into the PSX building from the main gate, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a video, he explained how terrorists tried to enter into the premises of the PSX building and opened fire on the security guards who were performing their duties at the entrance gate of the stock market.

“I was performing duty at the main gate of PSX building… suddenly four terrorists came and opened fire on security officials. The attackers shot dead sub-inspector and security guards and also injured two other policemen,” he told reporters.

The brave policeman said that first, he killed one of the terrorists who tried to enter the building from the main gate.

“The three other terrorists also tried to enter into the building and one of them tried to throw a grenade but, i immediately shot him on the head and injured two remaining terrorists,” said the brave policeman.

He said that all terrorists were wearing bulletproof jackets.

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured after four suspected terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday morning.

According to police, those killed included the four attackers. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility of the attack.

Five security officials and one citizen were martyred when the suspected terrorist opened fire and tossed a grenade at the entrance to the PSX building, said police.

Upon being informed of the attack, police and Rangers personnel reached the site in no time and cordoned off the area. The security personnel vacated and entered the building.

According to reports, the attackers came in a car and opened fire on the building’s entrance. They also tossed a grenade and entered the building. All four terrorists were killed at the main entrance gate of the PSX building.

