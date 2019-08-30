Van carrying 31 passengers falls into gorge as bridge collapses in Kohistan

KOHISTAN: A passenger van carrying 31 people fell into a ravine in a horrible incident of bridge collapse in Upper Kohistan on Friday, ARY News reported.

The incident took place in Kandia subdivision of the Upper Kohistan while the death toll is likely to be increased after recovery of eight dead bodies so far.

Deputy Commissioner said that 31 people were on board in the vehicle which met the accident.

The commissioner confirmed that eight dead bodies of the unlucky passengers were recovered so far from the mountainous area.

Earlier on August 12, at least five people had lost their lives and eight others got wounded after the passenger van they were travelling in fell into a ravine in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, the van was going to Barawal area from Teemargara area in Lower Dir.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, due to which it veered off the course and plunged into the ravine.

The injured were shifted to Dir Hospital where three of them were stated to be in precarious condition.

