No one’s above law including Jahangir Tareen, says PTI’s Senator Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources and senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Vawda said Thursday Jahangir Khan Tareen is not being victimized by the party but since no one is above the law it is up to the courts to decide if he is innocent in the sugar scam or not, ARY News reported.

In a tweet laid out earlier today from Vawda’s official Twitter handle, the Senator said 17 sugar mills were found involved in the sugar scam as per the inquiry report and that poor Pakistanis paid the price of this corruption, suggesting that whoever may be behind the plunder will have it from the courts.

No one is above the law including JKT and is not victimised.17 sugar mills were found involved in sugar scam as per inquiry report and poor Pakistanis paid the price which PM IK and his govt will not tolerate whosoever that may be.Courts are there to decide if guilty or innocent. — Senator Faisal Vawda (@FaisalVawdaPTI) April 8, 2021

“PM IK [Prime Minister Imran Khan] and his govt will not tolerate whosoever that may be,” the senator’s tweet read.

He noted that it was on the courts to decide the culpability or innocence of those implicated in the inquiry report.

MORE: Sugar scam: NAB raids Punjab food department

Separately on the sugar scam, a team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) raided today the Punjab food department in a matter related to the provision of subsidies of billions of rupees to the sugar mills in sugar import.

Sources privy to the development said, a joint investigation team of NAB Islamabad team, investigating the matter of subsidies to mills for the import of sugar, raided Punjab food department and seized relevant record.

The food department failed to provide the relevant record to the graft-buster body for the last three years, despite asking it several times.

