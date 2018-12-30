Faisal Vawda sees forward bloc in PPP Sindh

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda sees a ‘certain’ forward bloc in the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), in Sindh, ARY News reported on Sunday.

These views he expressed while talking to Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Karachi Airport, before leaving to Islamabad, to meet the Prime minister.

” As many as 20 to 26 members of PPP may form a forward bloc in Sindh”, Vawda continued

Mr Vawda also claimed that, ” A (Shah) will be next CM of Sindh, if PPP government somehow managed to remain in power in the province”.

It is pertinent to mention here that the, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi, PM’s Special Aide on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari have already demanded resignation of CM Sindh, after the JIT named his in its report of fake bank accounts case.

Earlier today, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah had met with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to discuss various issues pertaining to JIT report and ECL.

The prime minister a day earlier telephoned PTI MPA Ali Gohar Mahar to discuss the emerging situation in the province. The lawmaker apprised the premier of the political situation and invited him to visit the province.

PM Khan expressed concern over the situation and accepted the invitation to visit Sindh soon. According to a PTI spokesperson, the prime minister will meet key political leaders during his visit to Sindh.

Earlier this week, the federal government placed the Sindh CM along with the top PPP leadership on the Exit Control List (ECL) following the SC-appointed JIT’s report.

