University-of-Swat-VC-removed-after-inquiry-suggested-embezzlements

SWAT: The University of Swat has on Monday suspended its Vice-Chancellor following the governor’s orders after monetary discrepancies and illegal recruitment emerged in his tenure calling for a probe, ARY News reported.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Shah Farman directed his removal after which Higher Education Commission (HEC), via a notification today, removed VC Doctor Muhammad Jamal from his post sending him on a 90-day suspension after a probe into discrepancies was launched.

The move came after an inquiry report suggested embezzlements in the university budget and illegal postings in the campus.

After the removal of the incumbent VC, the HEC appointed the dean of Life Sciences faculty Doctor Hassan Sher on the vacant top post for a period of two years.

Separately to report today, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid announced the provincial government has decided to vaccinate all students of medical universities and colleges in the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid at Civil Secretariat Lahore to review the coronavirus situation in the province.

The meeting also decided to vaccinate staff of banks, industries, educational institutions among 30 other important departments.

