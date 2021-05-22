KARACHI: Police claimed to have arrested members of a car lifting gang that used to give charity before committing the criminal act, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

SSP Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Arif Aslam Rao said that a team of the AVLC busted a car lifting gang and arrested three of its members. All of them are relatives with a man named Akhtar leading the gang along with his son-in-law Kashif and a latter’s cousin, he added.

“They used to give charity to beggars before committing the criminal act,” he said adding that CCTV footage of lifting a vehicle of a doctor from the DHA area showed that the suspects initially distributed charity before taking away the vehicle.

They established their group two months back and confessed to giving charity before lifting vehicles to avoid evil happening after being arrested by police with the help of CCTV footage of a car lifting incident in Defence area, the SSP AVLC said.

SSP Arif Aslam Rao said that the suspects have stolen four vehicles from different parts of the city and used to sell them to a person named Hijab Khan in Malakand district.

“Whatever the car may be, they used to receive Rs150,000 from him in return for the vehicle,” they said.

