Venezuela to close US embassy, consulates: Maduro

CARACAS: Venezuela will close its embassy and all consulates in the United States, President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday, one day after he broke off diplomatic relations in response to U.S. recognition of an opposition leader as interim president.

In a speech, Maduro added that he agreed with a call by Mexico and Uruguay for dialogue between Venezuela’s government and opposition for a resolution to the South American country’s political crisis.

Read More: US recognises Venezuela opposition leader as president, calls Security Council session

Earlier, the United States on Thursday called for a UN Security Council meeting on the crisis in Venezuela after it recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as the acting president.

The US mission to the United Nations said it requested that the council meet in open session at 9 am (1400 GMT) Saturday. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to attend, diplomats said.

Pompeo earlier warned Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro, not to use force against demonstrators and called for stronger international support for the self-declared acting president.

The United States has won support for the move from about a dozen Latin American countries including Brazil, Argentina and Colombia. France and Britain, which are among the five permanent council members, have also questioned Maduro’s legitimacy.

Comments

comments