Ventilator occupancy reaches 96pc in Lahore’s govt hospitals

LAHORE: Amid an increasing number of critical COVID patients, the ventilator occupancy at Punjab government hospitals has reached 96 per cent, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per the official figures, the bed occupancy situation in the intensive care and high dependency units of the public sector hospitals in Lahore was alarming. The people are finding it difficult in acquiring a ventilator at the eight hospitals of Punjab, allocated for the coronavirus patients.

The data shows out of 84 ventilators at Mayo Hospital, 80 are currently in use of critically ill patients. 32 ventilators allocated for the COVID critical patients at the Services Hospital are also occupied.

All the ventilators designated for the critical COVID patients at Kot Khawaja Saeed and Mian Nawaz Sharif (Yakki Gate). 33 out of 40 ventilators at Jinnah Hospital are currently occupied, 28 out of 30 at General hospital and 16 ventilators out of 20 at Ganga Ram Hospital have also been occupied.

Read more: Covid-19: Punjab notifies ban on hoarding of oxygen cylinders

Only 16 ventilators are currently vacant for critically ill COVID patients in the city with a population of 12.5 million.

Meanwhile, the six hospitals of Lahore are only left with oxygen stock of 16 to 24 hours.

