Ventilators manufactured in Pakistan are international quality, Faraz says

ISLAMABAD: The federal science and technology minister Shibli Faraz said Tuesday while he chaired a briefing session over the progress of local ventilator manufacturing, among medical equipment, that Pakistan-made technology would be state of the art, ARY News reported.

The briefing underscored that so far the ministry has prepared 57 ventilator designs out of which 16 were approved for the ICU requirements

In the session today, it was noted that 16 of them can fulfill the requirements of the ICUs and it said that at least ventilator designs prepared by the National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM) have been approved by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) as well.

These two designs are now in the clinical assessment process by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) awaiting their approval, said the briefing.

Should the DRAP approve it and commission its make, the briefing said it would have made at least 50 of these two designs in the two months after the date of approval.

Separately, the ventilator design prepared by Alsons Group of Karachi is too under assessment by DRAP and after the drug regulatory approves it, the company can produce 10 ventilators in a month following commissioning.

All these ventilators qualify the global standards, claimed the briefing to which the federal minister said due steps will be taken for all the quality equipment manufactured in the country to be registered by DRAP timely.

