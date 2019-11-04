Verdict on Maryam Nawaz’s bail petition today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) is set to announce the verdict on Maryam Nawaz’s bail petition on Monday (today) in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The LHC had reserved the ruling on Oct 31 over the plea of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president, seeking bail in the corruption case.

During the last hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor had told the LHC that the petitioner sought bail for looking after her father Nawaz Sharif, however, the law has no space for such a genre of bail.

He continued that various inquiries were under proceeding against the PML-N leader including the case related to the judge’s blackmailing scandal, Flagship and Al-Azizia graft references.

“I was told that Maryam Nawaz had spent a day with her father in Services Hospital and she is not facing exceptional circumstances for what she could be given bail. NAB chairman issued arrest warrant against Maryam Nawaz over her role in running fake accounts of Chaudhry Sugar Mills.”

The had prosecutor pleaded LHC to reject the petition and declare it non-maintainable.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is currently admitted at the Services Hospital Lahore after his blood platelet count went down to dangerous levels.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had recently approved the bail petition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds after suspending the sentence for eight weeks in Al-Azizia reference.

