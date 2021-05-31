KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Monday reserved its verdict on the acquittal pleas filed by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders in hate speech case.

MQM-P leaders including, Farooq Sattar, Aamir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Qamar Mansoor, Rauf Siddiqui and others have filed pleas for the acquittal in the 22 cases registered against them at various police stations of the city.

The court after hearing the arguments from both sides had reserved its verdict. The verdict will be pronounced on June 8 by the ATC.

MQM leaders Farooq Sattar, Aamir Khan, Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan, Rehan Hashmi, Qamar Mansoor, Rauf Siddiqui, Mehfooz Yar Khan, Jawed Rahim, Amjadullah and others have been indicted in the cases, while they all pleaded innocent and refused to accept the charge sheet.

It is pertinent to mention here that MQM founder had been charged by the police along with other party leaders over provoking people to spread violence through his hate speech in August 2016 from London.

MQM leader had appeared at the police station for the third time over the charges of hate speech, which he had delivered from London to a rally in Karachi. The inciting speech had led to an attack on ARY News’ office in Karachi.

Comments

comments