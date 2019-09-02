Veteran actor Abid Ali hospitalized in Karachi

Legendary actor Abid Ali has been admitted at a private hospital in Karachi.

Many celebrities expressed their concern about his health and sent love for the Ghayal star.

Taking to Instagram, actor Mikaal Zulfiqar sent prayers his way. “On a serious note though I’ve heard Abid Sb is not well. Prayers for you sir!,” he wrote on Instagram.

Born in Quetta, he is a recipient of the prestigious Presidential Award. He has three daughters, including model Iman Ali.

The actor rose to prominence with Amjad Islam Amjad’s play Waris. He worked in various dramas and movies ever since. He is known for his spectacular performance in ARY Digital’s Tootay Huay Taaray alongside Noman Ijaz.

The 67-year-old veteran actor joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2018.

Here’s wishing him a speedy recovery!

