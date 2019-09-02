Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Veteran actor Abid Ali hospitalized in Karachi

Legendary actor Abid Ali has been admitted at a private hospital in Karachi.

Many celebrities expressed their concern about his health and sent love for the Ghayal star.

Taking to Instagram, actor Mikaal Zulfiqar sent prayers his way. “On a serious note though I’ve heard Abid Sb is not well. Prayers for you sir!,” he wrote on Instagram.

Born in Quetta, he is a recipient of the prestigious Presidential Award. He has three daughters, including model Iman Ali.

Abid Ali

Related: Veteran Pakistani actress Zaheen Tahira passes away

The actor rose to prominence with Amjad Islam Amjad’s play Waris. He worked in various dramas and movies ever since. He is known for his spectacular performance in ARY Digital’s Tootay Huay Taaray alongside Noman Ijaz. 

The 67-year-old veteran actor joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2018.

Here’s wishing him a speedy recovery!

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Meghan Markle’s dad criticises being estranged from his daughter

Lifestyle

Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ gets eight-minute standing ovation at Venice…

Lifestyle

Danyal Zafar on toxic relationships: If your self respect is being abused, walk away

Lifestyle

Here’s why Naimal Khawal wore her mother’s bridal dress on nikkah


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close