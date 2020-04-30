Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passes away

MUMBAI: Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, who starred in celebrated movies such as Bobby and Mera Naam Joker made by the Bollywood film industry, died on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukemia, his family said.

Kapoor, 67, the scion of a famed industry family, is survived by his wife and two children, and had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

Following his death, the Kapoor family issued an official statement detailing his final hours in the hospital before he passed on. His brother, Randhir Kapoor, had said the actor complained of breathing problems after which he was rushed to the hospital.

“Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.”

“He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him,” it further said.

“He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears,” it was revealed.

“In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way,” the statement read.

Kapoor’s death followed that on Wednesday of another Indian actor, Irrfan Khan, 54, who had roles in films such as Life of Pi and Jurassic World, and had also suffered from cancer.

Comments

comments