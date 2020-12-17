SWAT: An avalanche roared into a residential neighborhood in Bahrain, located in Swat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, destroying 10 houses, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, an avalanche destroyed 10 homes on December 14 and also blocked roads in Swat’s Bahrain. A video of the avalanche has also surfaced.

However, no loss of life was reported as residents of houses have already moved to other warmer areas because of the harsh weather conditions.

It may be noted that at least 23 people were killed after being struck by an avalanche in the same area back in 1993.

The Meteorological department on Thursday predicted that cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, Fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Read More: Seven women, one minor dead as Abbottabad accident toll hikes

In the last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature’s (°C) recorded in Kalam -12, Astore, Leh -10, Kalat-09, Skardu -08, Gupis, Malam Jabba, Quetta, Bagrote, Ziarat -07, Gilgit, Dir, Parachinar -06, Zhob -05, Kakul and Murree -04.

Comments

comments