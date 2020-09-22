Bizarre video shows crab smoking cigarette on beach

A bizarre video showing a crab holding and smoking a cigarette has gone viral on social media.

The video shared on the microblogging site Twitter shows the crab holding part of a cigarette. In the 30-second clip, the crab is seen stumbling through the beach after taking a puff.

A social media user who shared the video wrote: “Cancer taking a cancerous puff. This is like a bad dream. Our wastage being picked by crab. We can spoil any ecosystem with our attitude.”

Many people condemned the act of giving the innocent creature such a harmful thing, which is also likely to attract the attention of non-government organisations working for the preservation of the ecosystem.

