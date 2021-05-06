Video: Man hits Motorway cop with car after being asked to stop

PESHAWAR: A Motorway police official was run over by a car near Peshawar toll plaza after the police officer asked the driver to pull over, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The CCTV footage available with ARY News shows that the Motorway policeman asked the driver to stop his car while the man kept racing the vehicle and ran away by hitting him.

According to the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) spokesperson, the Motorway police also asked the driver to stop his car near Mardan but he refused to stop and ran away.

He said that the cop was immediately shifted to LRH hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

Meanwhile, the Peshawar police arrested the suspect who had hit the cop.

