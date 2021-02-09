Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Sukkur: Father killed, 2 sons injured as train rams into motorcycle

Sukkur Train Accident

SUKKUR: A man was killed while his two sons sustained injuries when a freight train rammed into the bike they were riding in Sukkur on Tuesday.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred at the Sangi railways crossing.

Also Read: Two TikTokers filming themselves closing railway crossing land in trouble

The body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

It is yet not clear whether the railway crossing was unmanned or the motorcyclists hurried to go across the tracks despite a speeding train approaching, leading to the crash.

Also Read: 20 killed, several injured as train rams into coaster carrying Sikh Yatrees in Sheikhupura

More often than not crashes involving trains at unmanned railway crossings come to the fore. Last year in July, a Lahore-bound train had rammed into a passenger coaster at a railway crossing near Farooq Abad railway station in Sheikhupura, killing over 20 people, mainly Sikh pilgrims, and injuring several others.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

ECP notifies Returning Officers, Polling Officers for the Senate election

Pakistan

LHC extends interim bail of Rana Sanaullah in assets case

Pakistan

Karachi court remands five terrorists in CTD custody until 20th

Business

What is GameStop actually worth?


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close