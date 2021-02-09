Sukkur: Father killed, 2 sons injured as train rams into motorcycle

SUKKUR: A man was killed while his two sons sustained injuries when a freight train rammed into the bike they were riding in Sukkur on Tuesday.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred at the Sangi railways crossing.

The body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

It is yet not clear whether the railway crossing was unmanned or the motorcyclists hurried to go across the tracks despite a speeding train approaching, leading to the crash.

More often than not crashes involving trains at unmanned railway crossings come to the fore. Last year in July, a Lahore-bound train had rammed into a passenger coaster at a railway crossing near Farooq Abad railway station in Sheikhupura, killing over 20 people, mainly Sikh pilgrims, and injuring several others.

