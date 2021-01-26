Two TikTokers filming themselves closing railway crossing land in trouble

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Tuesday arrested two youth who were filming the TikTok video by closing a railway crossing in the limits of the Raiwnd area of Lahore, ARY News reported.

In a video available with ARY News, it can be seen that two youth were shooting a video for the highly popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok by closing a railway crossing.

According to SP Railway Police, the two suspects filmed the TikTok video in the limit of railways jurisdiction and also used offensive language in the video.

He said that strict action will be taken against both for recording video and closing railway crossing.

The two men have been identified as Israr Gondal and Zohaib.

In a similar incident that occurred on January 22, the youth lost his life after being hit by a train as he attempted to shoot a TikTok video on a railway track in Rawalpindi.

Hamza, a resident of Noorani Mohalla, arrived at the railway track in Shah Khalid Colony to shoot a TikTok video. He attached his smartphone with his tripod and waited for a train.

As soon as he saw a train, he pressed the camera’s button and started walking alongside the railway track. The engine of the train gave horn but the youth ignored it and kept walking alongside the track. Meanwhile, the train’s engine hit him, causing a severe and fatal head injury to him.

