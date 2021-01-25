Two youth drown while making TikTok video in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: Two youth allegedly drowned to death in a canal while making a TikTok video in Sheikhupura on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Zeeshan Rasheed and Sajid, residents of Lahore, went to Sheikhupura on the invitation of their cousin.

Zeeshan and Sajid were shooting a scene for their TikTok account at the bank of a canal in Bhakhi village. Meanwhile, they could not maintain their balance and fell into the canal and drowned to death.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and retrieved the bodies from the canal after three hours of hectic efforts.

Read More: Youth dies while making TikTok video on railway track in Rawalpindi

Earlier on January 22, a youth had lost his life after being hit by a train as he attempted to shoot a TikTok video on a railway track in Rawalpindi.

According to the details, Hamza, a resident of Noorani Mohalla, had arrived at the railway track in Shah Khalid Colony to shoot a TikTok video. He had attached his smartphone with his tripod and waiting for a train.

As soon as he saw a train, he had pressed the camera’s button and started walking alongside the railway track. The engine of the train had given horn but the youth ignored it and kept walking alongside the track. Meanwhile, the train’s engine had hit him, causing a severe and fatal head injury to him.

Comments

comments