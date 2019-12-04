Brave man fights street criminal, disarms him

GUJRANWALA: A street criminal has been caught by a brave man who took a sensible decision to get control over the dacoit’s pistol first and disarmed him in Gujranwala’s Nowshera Road, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The dacoit, who snatched mobile phone and cash from the citizen, was caught after the man disarmed him after taking control over his pistol when the street criminal was fleeing on the motorcycle.

Later, the young man has started beating the dacoit after grabbing him down from his motorcycle.

The brave act of the citizen was also recorded in footage obtained by ARY News. The local residents have also arrived at the crime site and tortured the dacoit before handing him over the police officials.

Earlier on August 1, two alleged dacoits had been caught red-handed by citizens after robbing a goat seller in Karachi while one accomplice managed to flee from the location.

The dacoits were severely beaten up by the outrageous crowd over looting Rs40,000 from a goat trader in the local sacrificial animals’ market situated in Gulistan-e-Johar area.

According to the reports, a gang of robbers looted a goat trader but they sensed for being surrounded by the citizens. Suddenly, one of the dacoits lodged aerial firing to disperse the crowd and flee from the location.

However, the citizens caught the remaining two dacoits at the crime site and tortured them.

Police officials arrived in at the crime scene and taken the alleged dacoits into custody. Police officials told media that they have recovered two pistols from their possession.

