Video scandal: PML-N leader shows up before FIA, alleges victimisation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with its probe into a case related to the judge video leak controversy.

Speaking to media after his appearance, he accused the government of appointing Wajid Zia, who led a joint investigation team that probed the Panama Papers case against former premier Nawaz Sharif, as FIA director general to target the opposition party.

He said PML-N leaders had already submitted their replies to FIA with regard to former accountability judge Arshad Malik’s reported video yet he was summoned, which he said is part of vengeful actions against the PML-N. He said they would resolutely face such actions.

A day earlier, An FIA team had raided the Central Secretariat of the PML-N situated in Lahore’s Model Town.

The raid was carried out to seize material with regard to the judge blackmailing case. After the raid, the FIA team summoned Ataullah Tarar at its Temple Road office for investigation

Ataullah Tarar, while talking to journalists, had condemned the FIA raid on PML-N’s central secretariat.

He claimed that the FIA team came to seize record of Maryam Nawaz’s press conference and currently present inside the party’s Model Town secretariat. He said FIA officials have seized a computer hard drive during the raid.

Comments

comments