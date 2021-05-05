Web Analytics
Video: Woman along with man loot family in Karachi

Karachi Women Robbery

KARACHI: A woman along with a man has been caught on camera committing robbery in a Karachi neighbourhood.    

Footage, thought to have been filmed via CCTV camera, shows the suspected female and male robbers riding a bike loot a family outside their residence in the port city’s North Nazimabad area.

The family was apparently returning home after doing Eid shopping when they were robbed.

Watch: Karachi shop owner shares CCTV footage of robbery with police, gets robbed again

In the video that has gone viral on social media, the two robbers can be seen looting shopping bags, cash and other valuables from a woman and a man at gunpoint.

