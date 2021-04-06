KARACHI: A man who looted half a dozen shops at the University Road in Karachi within a span of few days and was captured on CCTV footage during a robbery at juice center the other day, robbed the same shop again after the owner released CCTV footage.

According to details, a man robbed the same shop, located at Karachi’s University Road, twice after the shop owner shared CCTV footage with police.

“You shared CCTV footage of robbery with police that’s why I am here again to loot shop for the second time,” the burglar told the shop owner.

A man disguised as a cop was captured on camera looting a juice center owner yesterday.

In the CCTV footage, an armed man could be seen wearing police trouser besides also using the number plate of the Sindh police while committing robberies at various shops at University Road in the city.

In one of the footage, he could be seen entering the shop and pointing a gun at the cashier as the latter hands him over the money.

Read More: Former cop ‘attempts to rob’ another on-duty cop, dies in exchange of fire

Incidents of former cops being involved in mugging attempts have been reported in the city previously and in one such incident, a former policeman Taimoor is being identified as the mugger shot dead at Abul Hasan Isphahani Road in Karachi during a failed robbery bid in May 2020.

Comments

comments