Violators of coronavirus safety instructions to face jail in KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday said that violators of coronavirus safety instructions will be fined and imprisoned up to two years in the province, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the provincial government has directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure implementation of the safety instructions about the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to the officers, the government has directed to take action against the violators under the NDMA Act for interfering in government affairs.

Earlier in the day, five new cases of novel coronavirus had been emerged in Punjab, pushing the total number of cases in the country to 193.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmen Rashid had said that overall 42 tests had been conducted out of which five were reported positive.

“Overall 42 coronavirus tests of pilgrims arrived in Dera Ghazi Khan from Taftan were taken and out of which five were diagnosed with coronavirus,” Yasmin Rashid had sadi while addressing a press conference along with Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan.

