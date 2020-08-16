Video of aerial acrobatics of eagles goes viral

A video showing two bald eagles holding each other’s feet and turning completely upside down while flying went viral among the netizens.

The captivating video posted by an Indian forest officer that garnered more than 8,500 views and hundreds of likes so far.

He captioned the seven-second video, “Aerial acrobatics. This is a super stunt by these bald eagles…”

The bald eagle is often found in North America and known as a bird of prey. It is the speciality of the bird to do cartwheels in the air.

Aerial acrobatics.

This is a super stunt by these bald eagles… pic.twitter.com/6ftQ7ZvoUX — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 15, 2020

In another video of the eagle, the big bird had gotten tangled with an Octopus while probably looking for food in waters off Quatsino, Canada, that helped rescue the animals and captured video of the incident.

According to media reports, a group of salmon farmers rescued a bald eagle when they heard the eagle’s cries as it struggled with the octopus while heading towards home.

The video had shown the eagle’s wings tangled with the bright red octopus’ tentacles. The farmers retrieved the octopus and the eagle with a pole and separated them.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After recovering on a nearby branch, the bird flew away, seemingly unscathed. The octopus swam off into the water, changing colours as it did so.

Comments

comments