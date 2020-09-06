A funny incident in the American state of Georgia was caught on camera where a goat waltzed into a Police officer’s patrol car and ate her paperwork. The video when released on the social media sent people on a laughing spree.

A deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia faced a bizarre situation that perhaps no one in law enforcement could have even thought of.

The officer was left stunned when she noticed a goat had broken into her patrol car and eaten all her important paperwork.

The hilarious incident, which took place last week, was caught on the officer’s body cam. The video was later shared on the Facebook page of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (Georgia).

The Facebook post was captioned: “Here is a little Friday humour to help lighten the mood. * WARNING* Before watching the video please understand that there is some mild cursing and if you are easily offended please keep scrolling,”.

Watch it here:

The officer was visiting a local and had parked the car in an empty space, the post explained, just a few metres away from the house. When she returned to the vehicle, she saw a goat on the car seat munching on her paperwork that lay on the passenger seat.

She opened the door and starts yelling ‘Get Out, Get out’. But the goat wasn’t ready to give in.

Moments later she went around the passenger seat and finally coaxed the goat out of the car. But when she tried to wrestle the paperwork out of the animal’s mouth, it bit her and knocked her over.

When the officer struggled to retrieve her papers, a nearby dog started barking around the car and a few seconds into it, the goat let go of all the paperwork.

The Facebook post further explained the post: “The deputy explained that due to the number of houses she visits daily, she routinely leaves her vehicle’s door open because she has had to retreat on a number of occasions from vicious dogs. Never once did she expect or even consider what was about to happen this day! Even though she was knocked to the ground she was not physically harmed in the incident. At the end of the day, we all got a little laugh out of it and we hope you do as well!”

