VIDEO: Vlogger opens fire on ex-wife’s residence in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A Vlogger along with his other accomplices opened fire on his former wife’s home in a bid to abduct her from the I-10 sector of Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident was captured on camera, showing vlogger Zafar Naqvi and other accomplices opening fire at a house in the I-10 sector of Islamabad.

According to police, the incident occurred with the remits of Subzi Mandi police station and the vlogger entered the house of the woman to abduct her.

The Footage shows the suspects including the vlogger entering the residence and trying to forcefully take away the woman as a male and a female could be seen putting up stiff resistance against the act.

Noted. The guy is ex husband. FIR registered. Will be arrested in sha Allah. The lady is safe with her family. We are on it. https://t.co/23iD4lQggg — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) November 20, 2020

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat have taken notice of the firing incident and directed the police to take action against the accused.

They have also summoned a complete detail of the incident.

The DIG operations have dispatched teams for the arrest of the accused as police claimed that they have got hold of the CCTV footage of the entire episode and have registered a case against the vlogger and his accomplices.

