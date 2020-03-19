Wagah Border closed for two weeks amid coronavirus fears

LAHORE: Pakistan on Thursday closed the Wagah Border in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases in the country, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by the interior ministry, the Wagah border will remain closed for 2 weeks.

Wagah Border closure is in the interest of both Pakistan and India, the notification added.

The move comes after Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed two deaths from novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The deceased persons belonged to KP’s Mardan and Hangu.

The deceased man Saadat Khan, resident of Mardan had been tested positive for coronavirus on March 17 after arriving back to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia post performing Umrah on March 9.

Another patient 36-year-old, who lost his life due to the virus, was resident of Hangu.

Balochistan on Thursday reported 22 more coronavirus cases, taking Pakistan’s tally of such patients t0 328.

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, all patients being placed in isolation centre.

A total of 252 tests of the individuals kept in Quetta quarantine centre were conducted from which 16 individuals have tested positive thus far.

With the 22 new cases, the overall provincial tally has reached 45.

Meanwhile, Sindh Health Department on Thursday confirmed five more coronavirus cases in Karachi, taking the overall provincial tally to 211.

