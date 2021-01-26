Waqas murder case: Policemen sent on eight-day physical remand

FAISALABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has handed over the four accused cops to police on eight-day physical remand in Waqas murder case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The anti-terrorism court in Faisalabad heard the case related to the murder of a citizen Waqas by firing of police officials.

The court ordered production of the accused on February 8 again and adjourned the hearing.

The plaintiff’s lawyer said that the recovery of the weapon which had been used by the accused on the scene was due to be made. He said that the court granted physical remand of the policemen for further investigation and the recovery of the weapon.

At least one person identified as Waqas had lost his life and three others sustained injuries after police opened fire on a vehicle in Faisalabad on the night of January 20, claiming that it did not stop on a check-point.

Police had claimed that a patrolling team had indicated a vehicle to stop during snap checking, however, the driver tried to race away from the cops.

The cops had opened fire on the vehicle, killing one person and injuring three others. “The victim is identified as Waqas, who is a resident of Samandri area of the city,” they said.

The police had claimed that Waqas and others in the vehicles had consumed alcohol. The body and injured had been shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

Four arrests had been made by the police forces by taking an assistant sub-inspector and three constables into custody in the Waqas murder case.

Faisalabad police department had also constituted a five-member inquiry committee to hold an investigation into the alleged murder of a citizen.

