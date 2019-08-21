Waseem Akhtar should be put on ECL: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Mustafa Kamal lambasted on Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar for the worsening state of the city and suggested that his name should be placed on the exit control list (ECL).

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Kamal complained about the grubby situation of the metropolis following the monsoon rains and occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

As per yesterday’s report, 2500 children, sick with gastro and diarrhea, were brought to the Jinnah hospital, he said adding that “Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar’s name should be put on [the] ECL, whatever he has done, he should not be spared.”

Kamal stressed that good arrangements can be made even in the current resources. The responsibility of of cleanliness lies on the Mayor, he said.

The former Mayor also accused Akhtar of embezzling funds allocated for Karachi’s municipal problems.

He lamented that animals’ offal from Eid-ul-Azha is still piled up in the city and there is no one to take the responsibility of it.

He urged Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to resolve issues of Karachi on an emergency basis.

Comments

comments