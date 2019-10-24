Web Analytics
Wasim Akram appointed ambassador for polio eradication

ISLAMABAD: Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram has been appointed the ambassador for polio eradication in Pakistan.

As per details, a ceremony was organized on the World Polio Day in the federal capital where the veteran player undertook the helm of the post.

On the occasion, Akram stressed that it is the right of every child to stay protected from the poliovirus. He also appealed all Pakistani to join the mission of defeating the crippling disease from the country.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Atta had stepped down on Oct 18 from the post of Polio Adviser to the United Nations and Polio Focal Person to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read More: Mass vaccinations begin after polio returns

In a series of posts on Twitter, Babar Atta asked PM Imran Khan to relieve him of his duties due to some personal reasons pertaining to his family.

Polio spreads in vulnerable populations in areas under poor immunity and sanitation conditions. It invades the nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis within hours. It cannot be cured, but infection can be prevented by vaccination.

 

