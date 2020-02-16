WATCH: Bigfoot sighting in 2020, video goes viral

The mythical Bigfoot, or Sasquatch as it is sometimes known, was reportedly spotted wandering in a forest by two hikers, the incident was captured on video.

Two hikers in eastern Ohio may have spotted the elusive creature, capturing the shocking sighting on camera.

The two men claim to have spotted the yeti as it is referred to in some parts, in Salt Fork State Park.

The video of the Sasquatch has since gone viral. The video shows a tall bear-like creature covered in fur wandering among the trees and has garnered more than half a million views since it was posted on February 2.

One of the hikers who saw the creature wrote in a post with the accompanying video that they got permission to fly drones in the area and heard strange noises.

“While we were there we heard many strange noises and we believe we may have found the Bigfoot/Sasquatch,” read the caption.

There have been other sightings of Bigfoot in the area, according to local news. An area of the Salt Fork State Park has also been branded, Bigfoot Ridge.

More than 10,000 people in the US have allegedly encountered Bigfoot over the past 50 years.