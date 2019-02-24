Watchman killed while resisting robbery attempt at Tariq Road mall

KARACHI: A watchman of a shopping mall at Tariq Road area of Karachi was shot dead in the wee hours of Sunday in a bid to thwart robbery attempt, ARY News reported.

Police said 6-7 Suspects entered the shopping mall for robbery by breaking roof of a bathroom. They went on first floor of the mall by tying two security guards with rope and opened fire after resistance from two other security guards of the mall which left one of them dead, they added.

Police said the suspects fled from the scene after injuring the other watchman.

The deceased has been identified as Noor Zahid, said police.

In October last year, two security guards had foiled a bank robbery attempt through their valour in Karachi.

After four robbers on two motorcycles had arrived at a private bank in Gulberg area of Karachi, one of the guards had felt suspicion and intercepted them at the doorstep of the bank, whereas the other guard had swiftly locked the front door from inside.

The dacoits had shot and injured both the guards but failed to rob the bank. They, however, had successfully managed to flee from the scene.

