PM to visit South Waziristan for cheque distribution amongst youth: SAPM Dar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to visit South Waziristan tomorrow to distribute amongst the youth Kamyab Jawan Program cheques as announced on Tuesday by his special assistant for youth affairs Usman Dar, ARY News reported.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter earlier today, Usman Dar tweeted the PM will go to South Waziristan to distribute cheques amongst the youth under Kamyab Jawan Program.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کل جنوبی وزیرستان کا دورہ کریں گے، علاقے میں تعمیرو ترقی کے مختلف منصوبوں سمیت کامیاب جوان پروگرام کے تحت وزیرستان کے نوجوانوں کو کاروبار اور روزگار کی فراہمی کیلئے رقم کے چیک تقسیم کئے جائیں گے! کامیاب ہونے والے تمام نوجوانوں کو مبارکباد!@KamyabJawanPK — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) January 19, 2021

The PM will also review development works and underway projects in the region while he ensures economic prospects for their youth.

SAPM on youth affairs Dar congratulated all those who have been shortlisted to earn their Kamyab Jawan Program cheques.

