PM to visit South Waziristan for cheque distribution amongst youth: SAPM Dar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to visit South Waziristan tomorrow to distribute amongst the youth Kamyab Jawan Program cheques as announced on Tuesday by his special assistant for youth affairs Usman Dar, ARY News reported.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter earlier today, Usman Dar tweeted the PM will go to South Waziristan to distribute cheques amongst the youth under Kamyab Jawan Program.

The PM will also review development works and underway projects in the region while he ensures economic prospects for their youth.

SAPM on youth affairs Dar congratulated all those who have been shortlisted to earn their Kamyab Jawan Program cheques.

Separately earlier today, the federal cabinet chaired by the PM has decided to hold a thorough investigation into Broadsheet scandal in order to expose the elements involved in looting the national wealth, citing sources.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the federal cabinet session today to review the political, economic and security situation of the country.

