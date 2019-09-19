‘We have to align our education with job market’: Shafqat Mehmood

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday said that they had to align their education with the job market which the government was doing at the moment.

Addressing ‘The Future Summit’ organized by Nutshell and Martin Dow in Karachi today, Mehmood said that the government was giving priority to quality education in order to ensure human resource development in line with modern requirements, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said there were hundreds of PhDs who had no jobs which indicated to the fact that something was seriously wrong with the planning.

The minister said the government was working to introduce uniform education system and skill development programs in the country.

Read More: Govt committed to introduce uniform education system in country: Shafqat

Earlier on August 21, Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood had said that the PTI-led government was taking practical steps towards introducing a uniform education system in the country.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Shafqat Mahmood had said that a national curriculum council had been established to prepare a uniform syllabus.

He had said the uniform syllabus for class one to five will be completed by March next year.

Comments

comments